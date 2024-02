With Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s Vultures set to drop on February 9th, the duo deliver the accompanying video to the album’s title-track featuring Bump J and Lil Durk. Directed by Jon Rafman. Ye kicks his verse while referencing some of his controversial statements. “Vultures” follows Yeezy and Ty Dolla’s video for “Talking/Once Again” featuring Kanye’s daughter North West.

Watch the “Vultures” video below.