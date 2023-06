Larry June and The Alchemist drops off their new video, “Summer Reign” featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Directed by David Camarena, the visual follows the three cruising through the city on a sunny day, from a rooftop and during a downpour at night. “Summer Rain” is off of Larry June and The Alchemist’s joint album, The Great Escape.

Watch the “Summer Rain” video below.