New Music: YG ft. JID & Ab-Soul – INSECURE

YG gives fans his new single “INSECURE” featuring JID and Ab-Soul. Off of his forthcoming album THE GENTLEMEN’S CLUB. YG’s “INSECURE” puts three very different rap instincts in the same room and lets the tension do the work. The Compton veteran brings the record into surprisingly exposed territory, trading some of his usual hard-nosed posture for something more awkward, human, and self-aware. JID threads that vulnerability through a sharper technical lens, while Ab-Soul plays into the kind of dense, confessional writing that has always made him feel slightly out of step with ordinary feature-verse logic.

You can stream “INSECURE” below.