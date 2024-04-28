Music Video: YG – Knocka

After stay on the low so far this year, YG returns with his first single of 2024 titled “Knocka”. In the visual, YG cruises through the streets, turns up alongside a stack of speakers, baddies, and a flame thrower.

Watch the “Knocka” video below.

