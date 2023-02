L.A. rappers YG and Lambo4oe put the pedal to the metal for their new track, “Let’s Ride” featuring Ty Dolla $ign. The track opens with excerpts of The Notorious B.I.G and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s classic, “Notorious Thugs”., the Left Coast trio kick their high-octane flows over a melodic soundbed. “Let’s Ride” is off the soundtrack to Fast X, which hits theaters on May 23rd.

You can stream “Let’s Ride” below.