French Montana takes a trip his old stomping grounds in the visual for his new single “Ratataaa” featuring Philly’s 2Rare. In South Bronx’s Gauchos Gym, French and 2Rare bring their cocky bars as fans jam with the turnt up bop. “Ratataaa” follows French Montana’s CB6: Money Heist Edition mixtape featuring his Coke Boys crew.

Watch the “Ratataaa” video below.