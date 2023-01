French Montana starts the new year with the sixth installment of his Coke Boy series. Hosted by DJ Drama. Featuring 29 new records and guest appearances by NAV, Max B, the late Chinx, D Thang, T Dot, Kenzo B, Ayoub, Cheeze, Chinese Kitty, A$AP Rocky, Benny The Butcher, Kodak Black, Stove God Cooks, EST Gee, Big30, Jeremih, Vory and more.

You can stream Coke Boy 6: Money Heist Edition in its entirety below.