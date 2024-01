French Montana take his time to reflect on his new single/video, “Ten Toes”. On the revealing record, French speaks on his life, the industry, and more, while catching a flight and taking the stage. “10 Toes” follows his track “Okay” featuring Lil Baby. Both records are set to appear on his new project Mac & Cheese 5, is set to drop in February.

You can watch the “Ten Toes” video below.