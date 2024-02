French Montana delivers the fifth installment of his Mac & Cheese series. Featuring 21 new tracks and guest appearances by Lil Baby, Amber Run, Kanye West, Buju Banton, SAINt JHN, Westside Gunn, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill. Lil Durk, JID, Bryson Tiller, Jeremih & more.

