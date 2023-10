Lola Brooke takes a “Pit Stop” with her latest single/video featuring French Montana. Directed by Starr Mazi. In the visual, Lola & French hang out at a gas station with their crew, a group of tricked out vehicles, and a plethora of strippers. “Pit Stop” follows Lola’s previous single, “You” featuring Bryson Tiller.

Watch the “Pit Stop” video below.