The JBP returns as they kick things off with the recent news of Tory Lanez being sentenced to 10 years for his role in the shooting of Meg Thee Stallion (). After a social media post revealed Lil Tay and her brother had pass away, the rapper and social media influencer returned the following day to say the report was untrue and they were hacked (), the Bionic Six shares a list of a few people who need to hang it up (), and new music including REASON’s ‘PORCHES’ and a DJ Khaled single (). Also, what has been the song of the summer (), Akademiks rants about Erykah Badu over an old interview (), Part of the Show returns (), + MORE!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here www.patreon.com/JoeBudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | RAAHiiM – “Spin The Block”

Ice | EST Gee (feat. Yo Gotti) – “A MOMENT WITH GOTTI”

Parks | REASON (feat. Doechii & Junii) – “I Don’t Trust You!”

Ish | Tone Stith – “I Need You”

Melyssa | Floyd Fuji – “INSIDE”