We get right into the Tory Lanez 10 year sentence. Wass it too much or not enough? Remember Lil Tay? Well there’s an active conspiracy going on between her, her family, and her brother. We discuss who on the team we would fake kill. Hip-Hop 50 is fully active in NY with 50 Cent’s show at the Barclays Center. J Cole popped out and made a bold claim that involved 50 Cent and Michael Jackson. This leads to a disagreement between the team. Also, Nas & Lil Wayne get inducted into Billboard’s Hip-Hop HOF. Rory and Julian give a synopsis on Johnny Football’s entertaining Untold Documentary. Then we discuss Kim & Kanye’s doc. Meanwhile, Trump stirs the pot on the YSL case. It’s time for voicemails. We find out who on the team is the dirty mack. Then we jump to Patreon to answer an exciting callback (available Monday). Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more!

