DJ Muggs calls on B-Real, Ice Cube, and MC Ren for his his new single, “Dump On Em”. Over by DJ Muggs’ creepy instrumental, B-Real, Ren & Cube kick their grimy lyrics. “Dump On Em” follows the previous release “Joker’s Wild” with Cee-Lo. Both records are off DJ Muggs’ upcoming album, Soul Assassins 3: Death Valley, which drops August 25th with the cinematic movie, premiering September 15th.

You can stream “Dump On Em” below.