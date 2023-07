DJ Muggs calls the “Jokers Wild” with his new single featuring Cee-Lo Green. Muggs drops the sinister beat as Cee-Lo kicks his hard lyrics while paying homage to the Chicanos. Off of DJ Muggs’ upcoming album, Soul Assassins 3: Death Valley, which drops August 25th. Muggs also partnered with film director Jason Goldwatch to drops a movie to go along with the album which was shot in a location in Death Valley and will premier September 8th.

You can stream “Jokers Wild” in its entirety below.