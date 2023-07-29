The JBP returns from vacation with a topic-filled episode as they start by recapping their time off (14:00) before returning to new music from the past two weeks. Travis Scott dropped ‘UTOPIA’ (43:35), Post Malone dropped ‘AUSTIN’ (1:19:08), Nas & Hit-Boy released Magic II (1:29:29), and several other singles from top acts also hit streaming services. Joe then reads recent Instagram direct messages from Dwight Howard after he’s been sued by someone he met online (1:51:00), Carlee Russell has been charged following the hoax kidnapping (2:01:45), and Friend of the Show Ian Dunlap responds to recent comments from DJ Envy (2:10:00). Also, Drake responds to Elliott Wilson’s criticisms of his recent interviews and appearances (2:22:25), Jamie Foxx provides a health update (2:31:50) which leads to a discussion on new TV Shows & movies (2:58:00) including Joe’s opinion on Netflix’s ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ (3:01:20), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Mack Keane & ESTA. (feat. DESTIN CONRAD) – “O.M.L.”

Ice | Wynne – “What Would Comb Do?”

Parks | Ben Kenobe – “Nosferatu”

Ish | Elmiene – “Mad At Fire”

Melyssa | Kiana Ledé (feat. Khalid) – “Where You Go”