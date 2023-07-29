Has anyone seen Barbie? We discuss the big blockbuster week of Barbie/Oppenheimer. Somehow Rory brings up Harry Potter and becomes a sicko real quick. This leads to a brief history lesson on symbol culture. Can agency models become IG models and vice versa? We get into an argument over model culture after bringing up Rubi Rose. Well we finally officially know something everyone already knew…aliens exist. Here comes a string of conspiracy takes led by Rory until he says a crazy pause. How long will Ice Spice last? Then we discuss drugs and Mal makes fun of Julian for beating an addiction. We briefly talk about Obama’s chef passing and give an update on the woman from Alabama that lied. It’s time for voicemails. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more!

Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for the Patreon!

https://www.patreon.com/newrorynmal