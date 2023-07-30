Home New Music New Music: Tee Grizzley & Skilla Baby Ft. City Girls – Gorgeous... New Music New Music: Tee Grizzley & Skilla Baby Ft. City Girls – Gorgeous (Remix) By Cyclone - July 30, 2023 Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby’s give fans an updated version of their track “Gorgeous” as they link with the City Girls. JT and Yung Miami add new verses to add the ladies perspective to the new banger. You can stream the “Gorgeous (Remix)” below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: JT (of City Girls) – No Bars New Music: King Von Ft. Tee Grizzley – Heartless Music Video: City Girls – I Need A Thug New Music: City Girls – Piñata Music Video: Diddy, City Girls & Fabolous – Act Bad Music Video: Tee Grizzley & Skilla Baby – Ain’t Gotta Lie