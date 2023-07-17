City Girls member JT releases her first solo offering since her “JT First Day Out” track in 2019. This one is titled, “No Bars”. The track is set to be on the upcoming City Girls album. JT also announced the launch of NoBarsReform.com, a website focusing on rehabilitating women who are nearing release or recently released from prison. The press release states

“This is a cause that’s personal to JT, and she wants to give back to women who otherwise wouldn’t have access to resources that will assist them with readjusting to society.”

You can stream “No Bars” below.

***Updated with the official video.***

