City Girls want that thug love with their brand new single, “I Need A Thug”. The record samples LL Cool J’s hit record “I Need Love”. Yung Miami & JT give respects to all the ballers. “I Need A Thug” is the follow-up to last year’s “Good Love” collab with Usher.

You can stream “I Need A Thug” below.

***Updated with the official video.***