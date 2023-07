Gucci Mane drops off the visuals for his new single “Woppenheimer”. Directed by Omar The Director, Guwop speaks on going from rags to riches, flexing on his haters, and gives props to his day ones. “Woppenheimer” follows his track “Married With Millions” and both are off Gucci’s upcoming project Breath Of Fresh Air, which drops October 13th.

Watch the “Woppenheimer” video below.