Gucci Mane teams up with B.G. for his new single/video, “Cold”. Produced by Mike WiLL Made-It and directed by Joe Yung Spice. The visual catches Gucci and B Gizzle stunting in an undisclosed graffitied area alongside a fleet of luxury cars. “Cold” arrives right after Gucci Mane’s latest album, Breath Of Fresh Air.

Watch the “Cold” video below.