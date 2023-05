Gucci Mane steps his stunting up to another level with his visual “Pissy” featuring Roddy Ricch and Nardo Wick. In the video, the three flex extravagant lifestyle on a set full of baddies, yellow whips, yellow tape, and a bunch of ice. “Pissy” is the follow-up to Gucci Mane’s previous release “06 Gucci” featuring DaBaby and 21 Savage.

Watch the “Pissy” visual below.