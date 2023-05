NBA YoungBoy links up with Bailey Zimmerman and Dermot Kennedy for their new collab “Won’t Back Down”, the latest single off the motion picture soundtrack to Fast X. Laced by Zimmerman and Kennedy’s uplifting hook, YoungBoy speaks on loyalty in his crew and never turning his back on family. Fast X is the tenth installment of the Fast & Furious movie series. Both the movies and the soundtrack will be released on May 19th.

You can stream “Won’t Back Down” below.