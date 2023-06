Joyner Lucas tightens up his circle with his new single “Cut U Off” featuring NBA YoungBoy. Produced by ADHD Productions, Leo Son, and Storm. Joyner and YoungBoy go in on fake friends and former associates. “Cut U Off” follows Joyner Lucas’ previous release “What’s That” off his upcoming album Not Now, I’m Busy, which drops August 18.

You can stream “Cut U Off” below.