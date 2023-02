Shy Glizzy and NBA YoungBoy link up again for a new collab titled “Fools Fall N Love”. Produced by Buddah Bless, the two speak on falling in foolish with their self analyzing bars. The two previously collabed on “Bang Bang” off Shy Glizzy’s 2019 album, Covered N Blood.

You can stream “Fools Fall N Love” below.

***Updated with the official video.***