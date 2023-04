NBA YoungBoy links with Nicki Minaj again for their latest collab, “WTF”. In the visual, YoungBoy and Nicki vibe in a dance studio with ballerinas while they deliver their cocky bars. “WTF” follows NBA’s previous singles “Next” and “Demon Party“ and will appear on his upcoming album, Don’t Try This At Home.

Watch the “WTF” video below.