New Music: Nicki Minaj ft. 50 Cent – Beep Beep (Remix)

Nicki Minaj is in full promo mode for her latest album Pink Friday 2, which is set to move 170k-190k units first week. Nicki had been hinting that she has more songs that will be added to the album later. Today, Nicki releases a new limited edition version of Pink Friday 2 exclusively on her website that features the “Beep Beep (Remix)” with a new verse from 50 Cent. This marks the first time the two Queens rappers have joined forces on a track so it’s definitely a moment for the Barbz. So go to her official website now to get the limited edition version. Nicki also announce her upcoming tour Pink Friday 2 World Tour, which kicks off on March 1st in Oakland, CA. You can check out the rest of the date and cities below.

