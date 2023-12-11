Cardi B Confirms Split From Offset

Cardi B has confirmed that she has broken up with husband Offset. The Grammy Award winning rapper revealed the news to fans on Instagram Live late Sunday night. She also admitted she doesn’t “think” Offset cheated on her with Chrisean Rock but also isn’t interested in knowing the truth.

“I don’t care to find out because I’ve been single for a minute now. I just don’t know how to tell the world.”

The two sparked the rumors of their split when they unfollowed each other on IG a few days ago. Cardi continues:

“I have been afraid to… not afraid but I just don’t know how to tell the world. I feel like today has been like a sign. The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you but I didn’t know how to tell you so I changed my mind.”

Cardi said that she has been single for a while now, signaling that the issues have been going on for longer than everyone has noticed. She later added

“I want to start 2024 fresh, open. I’m curious for a new life, a new beginning, I’m excited,”

Blueface went on Twitter over the weekend to claim that Rock and Offset slept together. Offset denied the allegations stating:

“I ain’t never talk or touch that lady. Real talk man you need some help!”

The couple, who have been married since 2017, share two children: daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2.

Check out the clip below.

Cardi B reveals she is single, confirming break up with Offset. pic.twitter.com/5sZsQ5enCw — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 11, 2023