Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion link up once again. This time for a hot new single titled “Bongos”. Proclaiming their backshots sound like a bongo. The two dance in their colorful swimsuits and kick their racy lyrics in the new banger. This is Megan’s first new music since the conviction of Tory Lanez in their shooting case.

Watch the “Bongos” video below