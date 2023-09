Over the past few years, 38 Spesh and Conway the Machine have linked up for some dope records. And now, the two team up for a new project titled Speshal Machiney. Featuring 10 new tracks and guest appearances by Lloyd Banks, Benny the Butcher, Pharaohe Monch, Che Noir, ElCamino, and Emanny.

You can stream Speshal Machinery in its entirety below..