Home Music Video Music Video: Busta Rhymes ft. Coi Leray – Luxury Life Music Video Music Video: Busta Rhymes ft. Coi Leray – Luxury Life By Cyclone - September 8, 2023 After linking up for her “Players (Remix)”, Coi Leray and Busta Rhymes link up for the new single titled “LUXURY LIFE”. The Benny Boom-directed features Coi and Busta robbing a diner inspired by Pulp Fiction. Watch the “LUXURY LIFE” video below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Roy Woods ft. Coi Leray – Hate Me Music Video: Coi Leray ft. David Guetta – Make My Day Music Video: Coi Leray – Get Loud Music Video: Busta Rhymes ft. BIA – Beach Ball Album Stream: Coi Leray – COI New Music: Coi Leray – Run It Up