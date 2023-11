Busta Rhymes returns with his eleventh studio album Blockbusta, Featuring 19 new songs and guest appearances by DaBaby, Kodak Black, T-Pain, Chris Brown, Quavo, Burna Boy, Big Tigger, Swizz Beatz and more. Executive produced by Pharrell, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz.

You can stream Blockbusta in its entirety below.