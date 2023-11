On November 24th, Busta Rhymes will release his latest album, BlockBusta. He kicked the campaign off with two new singles, “Beach Ball” with BIA and “Luxury Life” with Coi Leray. He calls on Young Thug for his third single, “OK”. Produced by Cool & Dre. Busta kicks his unorthodox flow over the triumphant head banga.

You can stream “OK” below.