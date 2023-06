Young Thug is currently locked up and fighting a RICO case. He keeps his fans at bay with a new album titled Business is Business. Executive produced by Metro Boomin, the album features 15 new tracks and guest appearances by Drake, Future, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, Yak Gotti, and Nate Ruess.

You can stream Business is Business in its entirety below.