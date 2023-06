Busta Rhymes links up with BIA to hit the beach on his new single / video “Beach Ball”. Directed by Michael Garcia. With the Summer-time vibe, BIA kicks off the track by going at her competition and getting busy. Busta follows and takes control of the situation. The visual follows the two rappers on the beach with a plethora of bikini-clad baddies with cameos by Rick Ross and DJ Khaled.

Watch the “Beach Ball” single below.