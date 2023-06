Cole Bennett’s multimedia company Lyrical Lemonade brings in “Doomsday”, on their new single featuring Cordae and the late Juice WRLD. Over Eminem’s 1999 track, “Role Model”, Juice & Cordae go back and forth with their witty bars. “Doomsday” follows Cordae’s recent “The Water (Freestyle)” and Juice WRLD’s Goodbye & Good Riddance (5 Year Anniversary Edition).

Watch the “Doomsday” video below.