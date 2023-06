Juice WRLD music plays on with the visual for his track “Glo’d Up”. Directed by Grade A Films, the visual depicts a younger version of Juice at his alma mater, Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School. The video also show his plush crib full of plaques and he takes the stage. “Glo’d Up” is one of the two unreleased tracks along with “No Good“, that appears on Goodbye & Good Riddance (5 Year Anniversary Edition).

