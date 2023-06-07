The JBP kicks things off with a recap of their weekend which included Ice attending Roots Picnic (12:54) and Joe on a golf outing (18:43) followed by his trip to Summer Jam on Sunday (23:47). Is there still any beef between Drake & Kendrick Lamar? (44:18), Young Thug’s brother gets hit with 9 years for violating his probation (55:33), a pair of social media influencers were arrested after being caught with over 200 lbs of cocaine (1:24:20), & Apple’s WWDC event revealed the ‘Vision Pro’ which leads to debate among the room on its impact moving forward (1:31:38). Also, Rick Ross’ car show takes place (2:01:45), Gunplay hits DJ Envy with a cease & desist (2:12:00), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | NO1-NOAH (feat. Summer Walker) – Bonjour

Ice | Mozzy – “10 Percent”

Parks | Jay Worthy, Roc Marciano, & Bun B – “Underground Legends”

Ish | Ethel – “Andromeda”

Flip | Jiffy – “Don’t leave me lone”