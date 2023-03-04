The JBP returns as they open up the show with praise for De La Soul whose full discography has finally hit streaming services (8:23). b then addresses his Michael B. Jordan comments from earlier this week and gives his review of Creed III (23:03), Ja Morant’s off the court allegations continue to swirl (41:12), & Alex Murdaugh has been sentenced to life in prison (52:13). The gang also discusses the use of dating sites (1:03:50), new music from J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, & 6LACK (1:28:30), Part of the Show (2:25:00), + MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Victor Oladipo – “Forward” Ice | Bairi – “Way Too Much” Parks | Che Noir & Big Ghost LTD (feat. Ransom & 38 Spesh) – “Bad Apples” Ish | Adi Oasis (feat. Leven Kali) – “Naked” Melyssa | pisceze – “Daddy” Flip | NORAPMONEYOX – “Me and the Money”