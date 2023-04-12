The JBP begins this week’s episode recapping their plans from the weekend before turning their attention to the Dalai Lama video that was released (). Daniel Caesar issues an apology for his controversial comments in 2019 (), Jim Jones says Pusha T is not a top-50 rapper (), and **SPOILER ALERT** an update on the most recent episodes of Snowfall () & Succession (). Also, Joe is kind enough to give more podcast advice to anyone who may need it (), the Freaknik Documentary is coming to Hulu (

), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | SZA – “Low”

Ice | REASON – “At It Again”

Parks | Juicy J – “Demon of Addiction”

Ish | Jamilah Barry & P2J – “If the Love Goes – A COLORS SHOW”

Melyssa | Mikhala Jene (feat. Ro James) – “Mad Bitches”

QueenzFlip | BDavighn – “Check’d Out”