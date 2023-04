Following the announcement of their upcoming album, KAYTRAMINE, rapper Amine and producer KAYTRANADA deliver their first single “4EVA” featuring Pharrell Williams. On the dance beat, Amine charms the ladies while Pharrell holds down on the hook. “4EVA” is Amine’s first new music since 2021’s TwoPointFive album.

You can stream “4EVA” below.

***Updated with the official video.***