Pharrell Williams was recently appointed as Louis Vuitton’s creative director. He held a fashion show on Tuesday (Jun. 20th) at the Pont Neuf in Paris for his first campaign and brand’s new Spring/Summer line. The star-studded event featured a plethora of superstars in attendance including JAY-Z, Beyonce, Tyler, The Creator, Offset, Coi Leray, LeBron James, A$AP Rocky and the campaign’s headliner, Rihanna. During the event, Clipse showcased the high-end designer’s new gear and a new Clipse song was previewed as the brothers stroll down the runway.

Watch the performance below.

new CLIPSE (Pusha T and Malice) from LV show – full song – first CLIPSE record in 13 years? pic.twitter.com/kd2M2BneUo — unsubscribe (@zone6danny) June 20, 2023