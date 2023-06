Maxo Kream and Bfb Da Packman live it up in their new collab “Fatt Blacc Twins”. Directed by Frankie. The visual features the two kick it in the trap while going back and forth with their braggadocios bars. “Fatt Blacc Twins” is Maxo Kream’s first music since his 2022 album Weight Of The World.

Watch the “Fatt Blacc Twins” video below.