Maxo Kream and Key Glock link up for their new banger, “Bonecrusher”. Produced by Tez. The two fire off their savage lyrics at all of their opps. “Bonecrusher” follows Maxo Kream and BFB Da Packaman’s “Fatt Blacc Twins“.

You can stream “Bonecrusher” below.

***Updated with the official video.***