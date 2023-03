This week Gillie & Wallo are joined by Memphis rapper Key Glock, who’s promoting his latest album, “Glockoma 2”. Key Glock is known for his hard-hitting lyrics and unique flow, and he’s quickly become one of the most exciting young talents in the game. During the interview, Key Glock shares insights into his creative process, talks about the inspiration behind his new album, and reveals some of the challenges he’s faced as a rising star in the industry.

