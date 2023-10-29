We tapped in with renowned Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty via phone from prison as we wait for his return back into the free world. Pooh opens up about his future plans for making music and how he is more determined than ever to take his career to new heights. His time in prison has given him a new perspective, and he’s excited to bring his fans something truly special when he returns to the studio. Pooh & Wallo exchange Stories From The Cell and Pooh talks about what he misses most about home. We love to see this growth in Pooh Shiesty’s character and we can’t wait to see the next chapter in his story.

Spread the love