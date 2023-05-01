We sit down with the legendary rapper, entrepreneur, and community leader Slim Thug. Slim Thug quickly became one of the most prominent Hip Hop artists in the early 2000’s with hits like “Still Tippin'” and “I Run”, showcasing his distinctive Southern drawl, laid-back flow, and impeccable style. But Slim Thug is more than just a rapper. He’s also a savvy businessman and investor, with a diverse portfolio of successful ventures in real estate, fashion, and more. On this episode, Slim Thug shares his wisdom and insights on everything from the music industry to entrepreneurship, from building wealth to making a positive impact on the world.

