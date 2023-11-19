Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 247) w/ KAI CENAT

We got one of the biggest names in streaming joining us today, Kai Cenat (@KaiCenat )! Kai shares the story of how he became one of the biggest voices in such a new space by just being himself and developing a relationship with his massive following. But this success didn’t come easy, Kai spent years prioritizing his dreams of being an entertainer and content creator over partying and doing what everyone else was doing and now at the age of only 21 has already bought his mother a house and is still young enough to take his life in any direction imaginable. We’re proud to see this young king killing the game and we’ll be watching closely to see what’s coming next!

