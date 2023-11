N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode the Champs chop it up with the legendary, Treach from Naughty by Nature!

Drink Champs Alumni, Treach, joins us to share his journey in Hip-Hop! Treach shares stories from the early days of Naughty By Nature, creating the hit song “O.P.P.”, his friendship with 2Pac and much much more!

Lots of great stories that you don’t want to miss!