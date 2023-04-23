We’re joined by two of the biggest names in radio and entertainment: Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy. Charlamagne Tha God is a media mogul and co-host of the nationally syndicated morning show, The Breakfast Club. He is known for his provocative commentary and fearless approach to tackling controversial topics. DJ Envy is a world-renowned DJ, producer, and co-host of The Breakfast Club. We dive into a wide range of topics from the challenges of building a successful career in the entertainment industry to the importance of mental health and self-care. With their ability to cover any topic and hilarious commentary this episode is one for the books.

